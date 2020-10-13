Daredevil comes to Fortnite

You're watching Advertisements

As part of Fortnite's Marvel themed season, players have been able to unlock a variety of superhero themed skins over the course of the last few weeks. The latest of which is Daredevil, who can be earnt before he drops into the in-game store.

Earnt by competing in the next Marvel Knockout Super Series, the top teams of each region will be able to unlock the Daredevil outfit before it hits the in-game shop soon. Set to take place tomorrow, Wednesday, or October 14, the limited time mode will be titled, The Daredevil Cup, making it easy to spot and get involved with.

Unlocking the skin will be a challenge for the top players of Fortnite, as this style of event is designed to provide a high-level of competitive matchmaking. Still, for those interested, anyone can compete in the cup, to be in for a shot at the Daredevil skin.

The post detailing the outfit announcement also stated that the final three cups of the season will be set for next month, and that information will start being revealed at the beginning of November.

Which Marvel superhero would you like to see get a skin in Fortnite?