Daredevil: Born Again's violence is said to be extreme for a Marvel or Disney show

Netflix's Daredevil series was, like The Punisher show, pretty damn graphic at times. It never really pulled its punches and presented a very grim and brutal take on the superhero, which we haven't really seen explored elsewhere if at all since in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at least. However, this will seemingly be changing in the near future, as Daredevil: Born Again is said to be getting back to former standards.

This was affirmed by showrunner Dario Scardapane in an interview with Empire, where he notes that the level of violence in the show is well beyond anything we typically get in a Marvel or Disney series.

He states: "The level of violence is way up there for a Marvel/Disney show. I don't think there's anything else even in the ballpark. There's a moment in this that is just absolutely batshit, and way past anything Netflix ever did."

Needless to say, considering the level that Daredevil tended to exist at during its run on Netflix, this does suggest that Born Again will be a very mature production not exactly fit for many of the younger folk that flock to cinemas to watch Marvel movies.

We'll find out for ourselves very soon, as Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Disney+ on March 5 (for the UK and Europe).