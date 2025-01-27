Daredevil: Born Again's showrunner compares it to The Penguin

HQ

Last year's The Penguin series blew many away and once again proved that fans have been searching for more rooted and gritty takes on superheroes and comic book universes. The Colin Farrell-led show debuted to a great reception from fans and critics alike, and now the big question is when we'll get a follow-up season or if there will be further spinoffs.

However, in the meantime, the next big superhero show will see Charlie Cox back in the lead role as Daredevil, as Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again will arrive on Disney+ in early March. With that premiere edging ever closer, the showrunner on the project has looked to set our expectations for the series all by comparing it to The Penguin and claiming that it'll be even more rooted and gritty.

Speaking to SFX Magazine (thanks, GamesRadar+), showrunner Dario Scardapane said: "It's really strange. You work in a vacuum and then something else comes out and you go, 'Oh, wow'. I would say in many ways The Penguin is our direct competition. However, we're even more grounded, even less stylized, even more rooted in the here and now. I loved Penguin. We're a little faster, meaner, cleaner in our storytelling."

We recently got to see our first proper look at Daredevil: Born Again in a first full-length trailer that was initially delayed due to the L.A. wildfires. The Marvel series will begin its run on Disney+ on March 5 in the UK and Europe.

Are you excited for Daredevil: Born Again?