Daredevil: Born Again to get a second season, teases Kingpin

While we've already reported on the news that Daredevil: Born Again has started filming, it seems like the Marvel Cinematic Universe series has plans for more than one outing. And we say this because the man behind Kingpin, Vincent D'Onofrio has recently spoken with Newsweek and made a comment that reveals that a second season could be coming in the future.

When speaking about how the narrative is structured and how it will be different to the Netflix production, D'Onofrio concluded with: "And, by the second season, there are gigantic, gigantic payoffs—in the first season, too, but I can't say much about that—but the fans are gonna really get what they want. It's really quite cool to be doing it."

Marvel has not confirmed on whether there will be two seasons of Daredevil: Born Again, so we'll just have to hold our breath on whether this will come to fruition.