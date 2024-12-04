Daredevil: Born Again takes place five years after the Netflix series

HQ

If you've been wondering where the Daredevil: Born Again story fits into the overlying narrative of Charlie Cox's sightless superhero, it looks like we now have an answer on this front. Speaking at the Fan Expo San Francisco over the weekend, Wilson Bethel, known as Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter (AKA Bullseye) in the Netflix Daredevil series, has mentioned that there is a five-year time-jump between the two shows.

As per Collider, Bethel states: "So there's kind of like this funny thing stepping back after five years where Born Again will pick up with that amount of time having transpired. The show doesn't pick up the day after we last saw it. It picks up five years later. And so in theory, these are characters who have all lived five years of life and all of the twists and turns that you take in the meantime."

Granted, Daredevil concluded its run on Netflix back in 2018, with the last of Netflix's Marvel series following around nine months later when the third and final season of Jessica Jones arrived. During that time, the MCU has debuted years and years worth of projects that advanced the overarching narrative considerably too, meaning to refer to this a time-jump is a bit misconstrued. Either way, there are plenty of untold stories no doubt making up Matt Murdock's life in the space between the two shows, something that hopefully Daredevil: Born Again will at least explain briefly when it airs in March 2025 on Disney+.