Daredevil: Born Again has apparently been rebooted

We saw photos from the set back in March, so it seemed like Daredevil: Born again was on track for its planned airing in 2024. Then the writers strike came, and put the show on ice. The strike was finally resolved, and most understandably believed this at least would lead to work starting up again despite the actors' ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. Well, the project is definitely moving again, but it's allegedly starting from scratch.

Because The Hollywood Reporter's Borys Kit claims Daredevil: Born Again's head writers, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, were let go in September when Disney wasn't happy about seeing some of the stuff filmed and wanted a major creative reboot of the series. The giant company is apparently looking for new writers and directors, which makes it sound like we can forget about seeing Charlie Cox return as Matt Murdock next year.

The good news is that this decision also was made because we might be in for a new philosophy from Marvel. Kit's sources say Marvel has realised that most of the MCU shows have been mediocre at best and have been made in a fairly dumb way that left the special effects teams to clean up the mess in post-production. Let's hope this means Daredevil: Born Again marks a turn for the better. Vincent D'Onofrio aka Wilson Fisk/Kingpin seems hopefully of that on X:

Do you believe this means we're in for better Marvel shows in the future? Who would you like to see write and direct Daredevil: Born Again?