Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again gets a new director

This is just weeks after the entire original team behind the series was fired.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Marvel Studios has hired a new director for its series Daredevil: Born Again just weeks after it fired the entire original team behind the series.

Taking over the ship is none other than the man behind Netflix's Marvel series The Punisher, Dario Scardapane, who also worked on Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan. By his side, he will also have directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead from Loki, who will direct the remaining episodes of Daredevil: Born Again. With its new acquisitions, the studio wants to steer the series in a new direction with the hope that it will drive the series forward.

We look forward to what this trio can do with the series.

Daredevil: Born Again

Related texts



Loading next content