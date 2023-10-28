Daredevil: Born Again gets a new director

HQ

Marvel Studios has hired a new director for its series Daredevil: Born Again just weeks after it fired the entire original team behind the series.

Taking over the ship is none other than the man behind Netflix's Marvel series The Punisher, Dario Scardapane, who also worked on Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan. By his side, he will also have directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead from Loki, who will direct the remaining episodes of Daredevil: Born Again. With its new acquisitions, the studio wants to steer the series in a new direction with the hope that it will drive the series forward.

We look forward to what this trio can do with the series.