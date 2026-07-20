Danube river's water levels fall to 30 year low

HQ

Water levels on the Danube river in Romania have hit their lowest point since 1996 this past weekend, leading to farmers, traders, and tourists being affected. Extended heatwaves across Europe have seen waterways be disrupted all over the continent.

Reuters has found long stretches of exposed sand on the banks near the Bulgarian border on the Danube. Ferry services have been suspended, and grain barges were found standing idle. Farmers in south-eastern Romania have already been informed of irrigation restrictions.

Things are set to look up this week, as heavy rain is expected in several Romanian counties, which should restore the Danube's water levels gradually over the coming days and weeks. Currently, Romania's state water-management agency reads the water level at the entry point of the Danube was 1,700 cubic ​metres of water per second over the weekend, compared to a July average of 4,700 cubic metres per second.