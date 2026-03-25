Dante and Vergil clash in second season of Netflix's Devil May Cry

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We're around six weeks away from the return of Devil May Cry on Netflix, as the animated adaptation of Capcom's famous action series will be debuting its second season as soon as this May on the 12th. With this in mind, now another teaser for the coming batch of episodes has been shared and given a glimpse into the plot of what's to come.

As you can see in the clip below, we get to see Dante and Vergil facing off and airing out childhood rivalries and conflicts, all while the fate of the entire world is at stake. Needless to say, it's looking to be a very hectic and chaotic season, which is precisely what we expect from a series animated by Studio Mir and created by Castlevania's Adi Shankar.

Will you be watching Devil May Cry's next episodes in May? If you haven't seen the first season, you can check out our review.