Danny Trejo wants to play Animal Crossing with you

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a lovely game to experience with friends and family and presumably, also with fans. Actor Danny Trejo, who is known for his portrayal of action badass Machete, has a soft side, as he's shown plenty of times in interviews and fan meets, and this soft side is currently playing Nintendo's hit game Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Trejo took to social media to let his fans know and to ask who wanted his Dodo code (which is the code with which you can access other players' islands in the game); "Ok! This is more fun with pals? Who wants my dodo code?!?".

Do you want Danny Trejo's Dodo code?