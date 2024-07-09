Danny Trejo reveals his favourite game

HQ

Yesterday was National Video Game Day, a holiday that isn't really celebrated as it should be - possibly because there is also a National Video Games Day in September, which of course confuses things - but several people took the opportunity to pay tribute to the world of gaming.

One of them was actor Danny Trejo, a well-known gamer who has also appeared in titles such as Crime Boss: Rockay City and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Via Threads, he shared his favourite game, but anyone who was expecting something particularly gruesome and violent (based on his films) was probably surprised.

Trejo's favourite game is... Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which might be a bit unexpected, but a perfect answer because it's an incredibly good game.