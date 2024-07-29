Danny Trejo, Bill Nye, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and more will appear in Futurama's 12th season

HQ

The 12th season of Futurama officially starts today, when the first of the 10-episode run arrives on Disney+ (or Hulu, depending on where you are in the world). With the animated series making a comeback, a bunch of the guest stars that are slated to show up in the season have been confirmed during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend.

As per Variety, during Season 12, we can look forward to Danny Trejo, Tom Kenny, Ana Ortiz, Cara Delevigne, Tim Gunn, Bill Nye the Science Guy, Fallout's Kyle MacLachlan, LeVar Burton, and Neil deGrasse Tyson all making guest cameos at some point.

As per what some of these cameos will be, Trejo will be playing Bender's cousin Doblando, Kenny will play a gambling alien, Delevigne, deGrasse Tyson, and MacLachlan will star as themselves, while Burton will play an unlicensed hologram version of LeVar Burton.

Be sure to catch Futurama: Season 12 from today and for the next nine weeks to see these cameos in action.