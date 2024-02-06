Danny Phantom creator reveals who should play a live-action version of the character

HQ

Danny Phantom - the cartoon about a boy who can turn into a ghost and beat up other spirits haunting his school and home - has recently turned 20. After shaping a lot of childhoods, the creator behind the series has made his pick for who would be the perfect live-action Danny Phantom.

Speaking with Comicbook.com, Hartman said: "Tom Holland, all the way. It's got to be Tom Holland."

It's unlikely we'll ever see this, as the show was cancelled some time ago and even as fans try to get it back on the air, they're mostly left rewatching the original series. Still, it's fun to think about what could be.