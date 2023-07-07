Danny DeVito is open to a return as The Penguin

HQ

With comic book movies and series becoming increasingly complex with multiversal and time-related plots, there really is an infinite number of ways former versions of characters could make their return. Most recently we saw this in effect in The Flash, as Michael Keaton returned as Bruce Wayne/Batman, and with that era of Batman seemingly being canon in the increasingly difficult to follow universe that is DC's live-action universe, you might be wondering if that means some other characters from Tim Burton's movies will be making a comeback too.

Sitting down with SFX magazine (thanks, GamesRadar), Danny DeVito was recently asked if he would be open for a return as The Penguin, to which he replied:

"I would definitely consider doing it, yeah. Batman Returns was a great part, it was operatic. You could just pull out all the stops. There were so many motivating things, so many things churning up inside of him. Being the odd man out - the odd bird out - brought the character out of me. It was an emotional experience for me because I felt it was an opportunity of a lifetime to play Oswald Cobblepot with Tim's vision and design. Tim is a genius to me."

Considering DeVito is open to a return, would you like to see his take on The Penguin back on the big screen? Seeing DeVito's Penguin meet Colin Farrell's Penguin would definitely be a blockbuster moment.