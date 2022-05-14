Danny Boyle's Bond movie was supposed to be set in Russia

HQ

No Time To Die could have been director Danny Boyle's big Bond breakthrough, but as we all know, it never came to fruition due to the classic "creative disagreements". If Boyle had his way, he would probably have offered a much more current story set in Russia. This is what the director had to say to Esquire UK about letting the super agent return to his roots:

"Weirdly-it would have been very topical now-it was all set in Russia, which is of course where Bond came from, out of the Cold War. It was set in present-day Russia and went back to his origins, and they just lost, what's the word... they just lost confidence in it. It was a shame really."

He also added that he probably won't attempt any major franchises in the future, as he values his relationship with his writers highly:

"I learned my lesson that I am not cut out [for franchises], otherwise you're digging in the same hole. I am better not quite in the mainstream franchise movies, is the honest answer. I learned quite a lot about myself with Bond, I work in partnership with writers and I am not prepared to break it up."

How does all this sound? Would you have liked Boyle's interpretation of Bond?