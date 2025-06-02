Danny Boyle talks about how the infected have evolved in 28 Years Later

HQ

It has been a little over 22 years since Danny Boyle directed Cillian Murphy in 28 Days Later. In 2025, we will get the third film in the series, titled 28 Years Later, with both Boyle and Murphy returning, the latter, however, only as a producer. Now, the director has shared a little about how he wants to make the film's infected characters different from how they have been in the past.

"There have been evolutions because we didn't want to just stand still with them. There has been kind of mutations that have developed, if you like," Boyle said in an interview with IGN.

Boyle has also chosen to film in a very wide perspective; 2.76:1 widescreen, and Boyle explains his choice of image format as follows: "You hope that it gives a sense of unease really... that they could be anywhere, because we know they move very fast. Apart from these new ones, the 'slow-lows' which of course move very slowly, but they're still dangerous."

The cast will include Ralph Fiennes, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Jodie Comer, and the film's screenplay is written by Alex Garland.