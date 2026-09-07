Danny Boyle on using AI in his upcoming film: "It's a very useful tool"

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As artificial intelligence continues to become an increasingly large part of day-to-day life, we should continue to terms with the technology being used in creative projects, even if it might rub you the wrong way. To this end, director Danny Boyle has already got ahead of the curve by revealing his upcoming project of Ink uses around 30 seconds of generative AI, in a bid to animate some tricky elements and to get around animal safety rules and guidelines on a film set.

Speaking with Vanity Fair, Boyle confirmed as much, explaining: "There's around 30 seconds of it in our movie. We animate a couple of old photographs, which you'll have seen online. The way that it does that, you can bring old photographs to life. And that's the kind of way we use it. Oh, and there's some mice, it's very good for animals. Because I got in trouble with PETA. We had some chimps at the beginning of 28 Days Later, and they wrote to me and said: 'You must never do that again.' And I haven't. And ever since, I've tried to use CG animals. But AI is very, very good at creating animals, and we got some mice in this one that run around the Sun newsroom."

Boyle even touched upon his thoughts about using AI in filmmaking, to which he expressed: "My opinion of it is it's a very useful tool, in many ways, provided you use it respectfully, and provided you pay actors if you're going to replace them with some kind of AI embodiments or something like that. So just like with any animation project or just as part of the VFX toolbox."

As expected, there are many who are less than happy about this revelation, with a wealth of fans commenting with "THIS TAKE SUCKS. MAKE REAL THINGS" and "We will be skipping this one!" Many are even pointing out that 3D animators are just as good at making CGI animals and effects, and using generative AI is simply a way to get around using their abilities.

Where do you stand on the AI debate and will this revelation change your plans when it comes to watching Ink later this year?