Danny Boyle confirms next 28 Years Later film begins shooting next year

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Work on the next installment in the 28 Days Later series continues. Danny Boyle himself has now confirmed this in an interview with Joblo, where he mentioned that filming for the next installment in the trilogy will begin next year. As long as everything goes according to plan of course.

Boyle said:

"We ran out of time. Because it's set in an area of Britain [where] you can only film at certain times of the year. We ran out of time this year—we literally ran out of time... So it'll be, hopefully, fingers crossed, next year. But there's the enthusiasm there, and Alex (Garland) has written a wonderful script for it."

Whether Cillian Murphy will appear in the new film has not yet been revealed. But the actor himself expressed hope about the whole thing in an interview with The Times, where he said, "I hope so, anyway."

Are you looking forward to the final installment of the 28 Years Later trilogy?