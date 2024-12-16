Danish prove to be a dark horse winner in the BLGS EMEA regional finals

HQ

Following an intense face-off against nineteen other teams, Danish crown themselves the first-ever BLGS EMEA Champions. Danish were in no way the favourites going in, as many had their money on Alliance, FaZe, or Aurora, who looked to be in strong positions moving into the finals.

Danish barely qualified for the regional finals, being the 20th team out of 20 to make it in. However, through skill, will, and determination, over the course of nine games Danish made it to the very top.

The rest of the top five are as follows: Alliance, Forbidden, Aurora, and Nephilim. Alliance actually earned a lot more points than Danish, but as the Match Point winners, the latter team managed to edge them out.

