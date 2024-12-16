English
Follow us
Gamereactor
esports
Apex Legends

Danish prove to be a dark horse winner in the BLGS EMEA regional finals

The final was intense, but Danish proved to be the top team.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Following an intense face-off against nineteen other teams, Danish crown themselves the first-ever BLGS EMEA Champions. Danish were in no way the favourites going in, as many had their money on Alliance, FaZe, or Aurora, who looked to be in strong positions moving into the finals.

Danish barely qualified for the regional finals, being the 20th team out of 20 to make it in. However, through skill, will, and determination, over the course of nine games Danish made it to the very top.

The rest of the top five are as follows: Alliance, Forbidden, Aurora, and Nephilim. Alliance actually earned a lot more points than Danish, but as the Match Point winners, the latter team managed to edge them out.

Thanks, Esports.gg.

Apex Legends

Related texts

0
Apex LegendsScore

Apex Legends
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"The mix of weapons, the revive mechanic, the excellent design of the map, the fluidity of the controls, and the stellar gunplay all combine to make a slick first-person experience."



Loading next content