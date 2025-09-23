Danish police point to "capable (drone) operator" behind Copenhagen Airport shutdown

HQ

Last night, we got news that Copenhagen Airport was shutting down after "large drones flying in the area" (here). Now, Danish police believe the drones that forced Copenhagen Airport to halt operations were flown by an operator with advanced skills. Investigators said the devices maneuvered in complex patterns, switching lights on and off and approaching from multiple directions before disappearing after several hours. While officials stressed that no suspects have been identified, they underlined that the incident showed intent as well as access to the necessary tools. "We have concluded that this was what we would call a capable operator," Danish police Chief Superintendent Jens Jespersen told reporters on Tuesday, referring to the drones observed in Copenhagen. "It's an actor who has the capabilities, the will and the tools to show off in this way," Jespersen said, adding that it was too early to say if the incidents in Denmark and Norway were linked. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!