Danish National in Warhammer AOS gets new main sponsor

HQ

If you were ever in doubt, the Warhammer hobby has reached a level where it no longer takes place in dirty basements, and can now house full public events.

The Warhammer game Age of Sigmar is a rather new addition to the universe, but has seen a steep rise in popularity - so much that World Championships have existed for a while.

Denmark has been rather dominating in this regard, having won three times within the last five years, and the national team has risen to a level of popularity where they have been able to secure a major sponsorship deal with one of the biggest brands within the miniature painting community, The Army Painter, who will take up the main sponsor spot on the newly designed jersey of the national team.

Just like any football team, fans can naturally buy their own, but also have it made with their own name instead.

We will follow this evolution in the tabletop gaming community with joy, as it has provided so many great franchises to the world of video gaming over the years, perhaps one day, tabletop gaming will be a mainstream sport - but we doubt it.