Danish midfielder Morten Hjulmand close to signing for Atlético de Madrid

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Atlético de Madrid continues their reinforcemets this summer and the latest player to join Simeone's project is Morten Hjulmand, a Danish midfielder who will come from Sporting Lisbon for 40 million euros plus 5 million in add-ons, for a five-year deal until June 2031, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The club has not yet announced the transfer, but other outlets, like AS, report that Atlético de Madrid wants the Danish player to begin working the very first day of the pre season, on Monday July 13 (other players, including many Argentinian players, won't join training for the club until after World Cup).

Hjulmand has recently captained Sporting CP, where he joined in 2023, winning the league title twice in 2024 and 2025. Before that, he played in Italy for Lecce, helping them promote to the Serie A in 2021/22, and before that in Admira Wacker, a team that was back then in the Austrian Bundesliga. Hjulmand has also played for Denmark since 2023, appearing in 27 games so far, including participating in UEFA Euro 2024.

Morten Hjulmand would join other new players this summer, including Alejandro Grimaldo and the rumoured arrival of Lee Kang-in from Paris Saint-Germain.