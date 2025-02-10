Danish goalkeeper and Man United legend Peter Schmeichel gets a two-part documentary, available now

HQ

Peter Schmeichel, one of the best goalkeepers of all time, and a legend for Manchester United and the Danish national team, has received his very own documentary, streaming since Feburary 9 on SkyShowtime. Titled Schmeichel, this two-part documentary explores Peter Schmeichel's career, from his beginnings at the Danish Gladsaxe-Hero and Brøndby clubs, to Manchester United, where he spent most of his career (from 1991 to 1999), winning the treble in his final year.

Among his most memorable games was the 1999 Champions League against Bayern Munich, which United won with two goals from corner in the injury time. His strong arguments with the coach Alex Ferguson, his status as a legend in Denmark (where he helped win Euro 1992), his final years at Sporting Lisbon, his more personal and private life... all of that appears in the documentary, a must-see if you want to know why Schmeichel is regarded as someone who modernized the role of the goalkeeper.

The documentary, described as "a tale of a sporting icon, a touching family story of triumphs, setbacks, and personal redemption", has been directed by Ownen Davies and produced by Simon Lazenby and Victoria Barrell, and features interviews with Schmeichel, his family, and other key figures such as Sir Alex Ferguson, Eric Cantona or Gary Neville.

How to watch the documentary Schmeichel

Schmeichel has been produced as a SkyShowtime Original documentary. It is available to watch since February 9 on SkyShowtime, the Comcast/Paramount platform on Europe, available on countries like Denmark, Finland, Poland, Norway, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and Sweden.