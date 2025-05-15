Danish Foreign Minister to visit China amid rising Taiwan tensions

HQ

The latest news on Denmark and China . Lars Løkke Rasmussen will travel to China this weekend for talks with top Chinese officials, just days after former Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's visit to Denmark triggered sharp criticism from Beijing.

The visit, announced through a statement on Thursday, marks 75 years of diplomatic ties and signals Copenhagen's intent to maintain open dialogue with Beijing, despite recent frictions. For now, it remains to be seen how China will respond to Denmark's balancing act.