Danilo scores as Flamengo lifts their fourth Libertadores title, 25th for Brazil

Flamengo is once again Copa Libertadores champion, after defeating Palmeiras 1-0, with a goal by former Real Madrid, Manchester City and Juventus player Danilo, who joined the Brazilian club this year, after playing in Europe since 2011. Big success for coach Filipe Luís, who joined the club from Rio de Janeiro only 14 months ago.

It was a repeat from the 2021 Libertadores final, where Palmeiras won their title last time. Two Braziilian clubs in the seventh all-Brazilian final in the competition that started in 1960, succeeding Botafogo, winners last year. Both clubs have shared many of the titles in recent years, with Flamengo winning in 2022 and 2019 and Palmeiras wining in 2020 and 2021.

This means that Brazilian clubs have now as many Libertadores titles as Argentinian clubs (25), with Flamengo being the most successful of them all with four titles, followed by Palmeiras with three. Only clubs from Uruguay (8), Paraguay (3), Colombia (3), Chile (1) and Ecuador (1) have managed to win the Libertadores, breaking Argentinian and Brazilian dominance in the top club competition in South America.