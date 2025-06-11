Daniil Medvedev refuses to accept that tennis is an oligopoly once again

HQ

While the tennis world bowed before Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner after the spectacular Roland Garros final, the negative part is that this could mean that tennis, at least the four Grand Slams, will become once again an oligopoly between just two players, the Spaniard and Italian, a repeat of the "Big Three" era with Nadal, Federer, and Djokovic (and to a lesser degree, Andy Murray): only two players born in the 90s, playing in the shadows of those four giants, were able to lift one Grand Slam title: Daniil Medvedev (2021 US Open, lost three other major finals) and Dominic Thiem (2020 US Open, lost three other major finals).

Thiem retired last year aged 31, so now is Medvedev, 29, former World No. 1, the one spokesman of the "best of the rest" generation: tennis players that are very good, but not quite at the same level, like Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tistsipas, Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz, Matteo Berretini, and Nick Kyrgios (all of them Grand Slam finalists that have yet to win the title).

Medvedev, however, refuses to believe that they will be side-lined by those two in Grand Slams: "We're not as good as Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, or Murray, and we're not as good as Sinner and Alcaraz either. But I'm sure our generation will win more Grand Slam titles", the Russian player said on Univers Tennis.

Alcaraz and Sinner have won the last six Grand Slams, with eight in total among them (Roland Garros 2024 and 2025, Wimbledon 2024 and 2023, US Open 2022 for Alcaraz; US Open 2024 and Australian Open 2024 and 2025 for Sinner). And they are younger than most of them...