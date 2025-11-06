Daniele De Rossi announced by Genoa as new manager for the struggling Serie A side

HQ

Genoa CFC has announced the appointment of Daniele De Rossi as new coach, after the destitution of Patrick Vieira, after a disastrous series of games in Serie A, currently in the 18th place (out of 20), in the relegation zone after three draws and six defeats. Genoa sacked the French manager Vieira last week, and an interim manager, Domenico Criscito, oversaw Sunday's match, which was their first league victory, 1-2 against Sassuolo.

Daniele Rossi, aged 42, has been picked as thir new manager, after previously managing Roma as a replacement from Jose Mourinho, when he was fired in January 2024. He was fired from Roma (a club where he spent nearly two decades as a player) in September of that year, despite taking Roma to Europa League.

Genoa has won nine league titles in history, but all of them came before 1924. Their most recent title was Serie B in 1989. In the last two seasons they managed to stay in the mid-table (11th in 2024, 13th in 2025), but were relegated in 2022, climbing the following season as they finished second in Serie B.