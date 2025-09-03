Daniel Ricciardo's Aston Martin Valkyrie to be sold at auction

HQ

Life after Formula 1 is unlikely to be especially tough from an economical standpoint as the former Red Bull/McLaren star apparently earned around $100 million during his years in the sport, yet his 2023 Aston Martin Valkyrie is now set to go and it seems he is at risk of losing money on the coveted hypercar that was once designed by Red Bull's former chief engineer Adrian Newey and is probably the closest thing to a Formula 1 car with a roof/number plates that you can get.

According to Top Gear Magazine, Ricciardo paid well over $3.5 million for the car (including tax) which auction site Broad Arrow Auctions is tipped to sell for around $3 million (including tax). Apparently Daniel's spec went up in price because he added all the options available for the car and designed his own blue paint that alone cost close to $40,000. The milage in this car only shows 160 km, which of course means he's barely driven it once.