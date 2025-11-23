Daniel Radcliffe wrote a letter to new Harry Potter actor Dominic McLaughlin

HQ

There is a major passing of the torch underway, as the role of Harry Potter is transitioning from Daniel Radcliffe, who appeared as the famed wizard in eight major theatrical films, all to the young Dominic McLaughlin, who is currently filming the HBO Max series adaptation of J.K. Rowling's beloved Wizarding World.

With this transition underway, Radcliffe recently revealed in an appearance on Good Morning America that he wrote a letter to McLaughlin to encourage the actor to enjoy his time making the Harry Potter show and to wish him the best.

As per Deadline: "I wouldn't say that anyone who is going to play Harry has to [reach out to me], but I know a few people working on the production. I wrote to Dominic and sent him a letter, and he sent me a very sweet note back."

Radcliffe explains that in the letter he wished him to have "the best time, and an even better time than I did — I had a great time, but I hope you have an even better time.'"

The former Potter star went on to add: "And I do, I just see these pictures of him and the other kids and I just want to hug them. They just seem so young. I just look at them and say, 'Oh it's crazy I was doing that at that age.' But it's also incredibly sweet, and I hope they're having a great time."

The Harry Potter TV series is in production currently and will likely maintain a steady production schedule for the next seven-to-ten years, assuming it continues to get picked up for additional seasons. This is so it can continue to utilise the youth of the young cast, something that is being addressed by installing schools on the film sets.