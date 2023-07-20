Daniel Radcliffe: "I'm excited for" the new Harry Potter series

HQ

Two months after the release of Hogwarts Legacy, it was obvious that the franchise was hotter than ever before, and Warner Bros. Discovery announced that they are going to film all the books again, but this time as a TV series with J.K Rowling herself as an executive producer.

Daniel Radcliffe, who famously played the boy who lived in all eight Harry Potter movies, said last month that he isn't interested in being a part of the new series, but this doesn't mean he lacks interest for the project. Quite the opposite. While talking to Variety recently, Radcliffe confirmed that he is "excited" to see it and also hopes it means a lot of stuff from the books that didn't make it to the silver screen might be included this time thanks to the fact that each book is a full season rather than just a movie:

"I'm excited for it as a viewer. I'll be able to enjoy it with everyone else possibly, with a slightly different perspective. It's a nice thing that a whole new generation is going to get introduced to the stories in a new way. They'll see it as a TV series, so they'll probably have time to go into all the things. So for the people that were angry about things that were cut from the film, hopefully, they will finally be able to see the full version they wanted."

Is there anything in particular from the books that you missed in the movies?