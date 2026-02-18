Daniel Radcliffe doesn't want new Harry Potter stars to be compared to the OG cast

HQ

There probably will be a lot of new people tuning in to watch Harry Potter for the first time when HBO's upcoming TV show airs next year, however we all know there are a lot of people who've not let go of the Wizarding World since it took over their childhood more than 20 years ago. It's those fans that Daniel Radcliffe seems a little bit worried about, as he doesn't want the new child stars constantly facing questions about the old Harry, Ron, and Hermione.

Speaking with ScreenRant, Radcliffe mentioned that a lot of fans are going to try and look after the new trio, actors Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, and Arabella Stanton. "If everyone really means that ... one of the things you can do for me is not ask about us. Me, Emma [Watson], Rupert [Grint], all the time," he said.

"I would like not to be a weird spectral phantoms in these children's lives and just to let them get on ... because it's going to be a new thing and it's going to be a different thing," he continued. Radcliffe simply wants the kids to have the "best time" filming their new TV series, and while it's unlikely fans will completely stop comparing the old and new cast, let's hope they don't bombard McLaughlin, Stanton, and Stout with questions about it.