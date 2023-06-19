Daniel Radcliffe does not want to appear in the new Harry Potter TV series

HQ

In case you missed it, Warner Bros. Discovery is working on a reboot of the Harry Potter series in a TV-format for their streaming service Max (formerly HBO Max), and we're talking about a new interpretation of the original books that led to the incredibly successful film series.

But will the old actors be involved, even if only in cameo roles? In Daniel Radcliffe's case, the answer is a pretty definite no. In an interview with Deadline, he says that it would be strange for him to be in the film:

"I don't think so, no. Certainly, everything I've read about the series they're starting fresh, so it'd be a bit weird to have me pop in... I think that Harry Potter was always destined to become like Sherlock Holmes... There's probably an eight-year-old kid out there whose life is going to change in a couple years, so my brain does go there."

Warner Bros. promises that it will be a "faithful adaptation" with virtually unlimited resources.