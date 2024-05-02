Daniel Radcliffe defends his stance on J.K. Rowling

It's very difficult to argue that any of the child stars that made their careers through the Harry Potter movies would have found that same success had they just been let loose to try other films and projects.

However, considering the opinions of the creator of the franchise, many of which can be deemed transphobic, it has become hard for some actors to associate with J.K. Rowling. Daniel Radcliffe, Harry Potter himself, has been one to distance himself from the author following backlash to her comments.

Speaking to The Atlantic, Radcliffe opened up about the response he's received, and how he has been called ungrateful by some.

"Obviously Harry Potter would not have happened without her," he says. "So nothing in my life would have probably happened the way it is without that person. But that doesn't mean that you owe the things you truly believe to someone else for your entire life... I will continue to support the rights of all LGBTQ people, and have no further comment than that."

Do you agree with Radcliffe, or do you think he's in the wrong?