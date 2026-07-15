Daniel Radcliffe and Peter Dinklage join the cast of Netflix's alternative take on Cinderella known as Steps

Netflix has been steadily showing off new looks and glimpses at its upcoming animated comedy film known as Steps. This is an alternative take on the Cinderella formula and sees the 'evil' stepsisters on centre-stage and thrust into the spotlight after stealing the Fairy Godmother's wand and proceeding to hijack the Royal Ball.

Previously, it was confirmed that Amanda Seyfried would be starring in Steps as Cinderella herself, with the stepsisters of Lilith and Margot voiced by Ali Wong and Stephanie Hsu. We also knew that Bette Midler would be voicing the Fairy Godmother, while Nikki Glaser appears as a tyrannical ruler called Priscilla. Now adding to this, the men of the movie have been revealed.

Netflix has announced that Daniel Radcliffe, Young Mazino, and Peter Dinklage are all part of the Steps cast, playing The Prince, Gef, and Roderick, respectively. The role of The Prince is somewhat self-explanatory, especially when considering the glass slipper he's holding in the image below, but Gef is regarded as a "heartthrob" (perhaps part of the "biker troll" gang present in the film), and Roderick is "the muscle" and seemingly an enforcer for Priscilla.

With Steps set to premiere on Netflix on November 20, you can see some new images from the flick below, as well as the official synopsis. We don't yet have a trailer to share.

"Think you know Cinderella's "evil" stepsisters? Think again. Sick of living in Cinderella's shadow, Lilith (Ali Wong) steals the Fairy Godmother (Bette Midler)'s magic wand and hijacks the Royal Ball with her sister Margot (Stephanie Hsu), breaking the Cinderella story as we know it and dooming the kingdom to the tyrannical rule of Priscilla (Nikki Glaser), a villainous schemer who swoops in and snatches the throne. Now, Lilith must team up with Cinderella (Amanda Seyfried) to fight biker trolls, outrun evil henchmen, and escape the Screaming Woods on an epic quest to save the kingdom, but most importantly, their relationship."

The Prince.