Daniel LaRusso will return to face Johnny Lawrence in The Karate Kid: Street Rumble

Now that we are approaching the final farewell of the Cobra Kai series on Netflix, it is the ideal time to relive the entire history of the Karate Kid franchise from video games. And in this case, there's nothing better than reliving this eighties classic from a genre that was also at its peak at the time: beat 'em up.

The Karate Kid: Street Rumble is an action title developed by Odaclick in which we can relive the fights both on and off the mat with the beloved Karate Kid characters. This includes all the clashes between Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, but we can also play as Mr. Miyagi, Ali Mills and Kumiko and take on John Kreese, Terry Silver and other violent Karate fans, alone or in local co-op mode with up to four players.

As if that wasn't enough, its 16-bit aesthetics and 80s synthesiser soundtrack make it a more than attractive title for current retro lovers.

