Daniel Kaluuya will not be in Black Panther 2

While we're still waiting to hear further information about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ahead of its release in cinemas in November later this year, one thing we do now know is that Daniel Kaluuya will not be part of that very movie.

This information comes from Rotten Tomatoes journalist Jacqueline Coley who after an interview with Kaluuya for the upcoming horror flick Nope, reported that the actor has stated that scheduling issues with that very film and the Black Panther sequel meant he will not be reprising his role of W'Kabi in the Marvel project.

"BREAKING NEWS: Fresh from my NOPE interview with Daniel Kaluuya he did not reprise his role in #BlackPanther2 due to his schedule conflicts w/ #NOPE!

It's official he's not in #BlackPantherWakandaForever".

There has not been much information otherwise about the film, but considering that is the next Marvel Cinematic Universe movie we have to look forward to, assume that trailers and news won't be too far out.