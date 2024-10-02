LIVE
      Anemone

      Daniel Day-Lewis ends acting retirement to appear in son's film Anemone

      The incredibly decorated performer hasn't appeared in a film in seven years.

      Daniel Day-Lewis truly shocked the world when he announced his intention to retire from acting. The incredibly decorated performer is tied with the great Jack Nicholson and Walter Brennan as the only actor to have won three Best Actor Oscars, an achievement he shares with actresses Frances McDormand, Ingrid Bergman, and Meryl Streep, and an achievement that has only been bested by the timeless Katherine Hepburn, who has four Best Actress awards to her name.

      We haven't seen Day-Lewis in a film since 2017 when he starred in Phantom Thread, but this is about to change, as the Lincoln, There Will be Blood, Gangs of New York, The Last of the Mohicans, and My Left Foot star is set to appear in his son's directorial debut, a project he has co-written.

      The movie is known as Anemone, and is a flick that is being produced by Focus Features and Plan B, with Ronan Day-Lewis in the director's chair and Sean Bean starring alongside the three-time Oscar winner.

      According to The Independent, who has received a statement about the film from the production partners, we can look ahead to a movie that "explores the intricate relationships between fathers, sons and brothers, and the dynamics of familial bonds."

      Anemone is currently filming in Manchester, United Kingdom, and as for its release plans, that is unclear as of the moment.

