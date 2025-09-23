Daniel Day-Lewis Denies hints at return to acting

HQ

After several years of silence, Daniel Day-Lewis seems to be ready to return to acting—and he is not hesitating to take on more roles in the future. This comes after his participation in his son's film Aanemone, which clearly rekindled his passion, and in an interview with Empire, Lewis said:

"The appetite always seems to emerge in relation to something that I've become fascinated with, and I believe that could very easily happen. I'm certainly not going to shy away from it."

There was a lot of talk about the actor retiring after Phantom Thread, but according to him, this is not entirely true and there were never really any plans to stop acting. It was more about taking a break and getting some distance, as well as the fact that there were simply no projects that appealed to him.

There has been much discussion about the possibility of him working with Martin Scorsese again—they have previously collaborated on The Age of Innocence and Gangs of New York. Scorsese recently hinted that he would like to make another film with Day-Lewis, and Daniel himself is not averse to the idea.

So it seems that we can expect to see more of Daniel Day-Lewis in the future, and that Anemone was not just a one-off. Hurray!