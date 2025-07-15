Daniel Dae Kim leads Prime Video's sleek action series Butterfly

Action seems to be back on the menu for Prime Video subscribers. The streaming platform has revealed a first taste of an upcoming series that stars Daniel Dae Kim in the leading role of an ex-special forces operative who comes out of retirement to protect his daughter from the people he used to work for. Known as Butterfly, the series will arrive as soon as this August, and if you enjoy sleek and covert action, it looks like one to watch.

Again, the general premise is that Kim plays a man who faked his own death to protect his young daughter from the life he was living. However, the people Kim's character of David Jung worked for used that as an opportunity to turn his daughter into an elite operative, and once he discovers this years later, he returns from the "dead" to break her out of the world he left behind, something that causes his former organisation to dislike.

Needless to say, Butterfly seems like one to watch when it arrives on Prime Video from August 13. Check out the trailer for the series below.