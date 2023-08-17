Daniel Craig's classic Casino Royale scene was a secret homage to Sean Connery's James Bond

HQ

Bond films have always featured Easter eggs and Casino Royale is certainly no exception. Audiences have already managed to identify Richard Branson at Miami airport, where he is frisked by security guards and Martin Campbell, the film's director whose character works at the same airport, has his neck broken in a short scene.

There's also a scene where Bond and Vesper sail into Venice, where James resigns via an email sent to M. If you look really closely, you'll see that in his inbox there are a number of emails where the names of the senders and recipients match the names of the staff who worked on the film. But now Screenrant has identified what they think is another Easter egg and it is perhaps the coolest of them all.

Casino Royale contains several significant scenes that establish the characterisation of Daniel Craig's James Bond but one of the most iconic, if true, is actually an iteration of an earlier 007.

Casino Royale, which premiered in 2006, is based on Ian Fleming's very first novel, in which the agent takes on major villain Le Chiffe, the banker believed to be financing terrorism. The film, which opened the door to a more realistic and emotionally charged Bond, contains a lot of references to a bygone era and one of the more significant moments is when the British agent challenges his antagonist to a game of high-stakes poker. Bond famously wins that battle and when Daniel Craig's Bond defeats Le Chiffre, he tips the croupier $500,000 before leaving.

It took some time, but now a parallel has been drawn between Casino Royale and the very first Bond film, Dr No from 1962. In fact, even Sean Connery's 007 was a good card player. In the opening scene, the character is first introduced with the now classic phrase "Bond, James Bond" in a game of baccarat. When he wins, he leaves a generous tip, just as Daniel Craig will do 44 years later. Now, of course, it could have been a pure coincidence, but what speaks against it is that Craig's era was consistent when it came to references to the history of James Bond and that it is not at all as random as you might think.

Casino Royale was Daniel Craig's first Bond film and Dr No was the first ever Bond film. Daniel Craig was the latest to play 007, Sean Connery was the first. By at least partially recreating the scene in Dr No, the common thread runs through four decades. There's definitely something poetic about it. It's beautiful. It's timeless. It comes full circle. It's the perfect Easter egg.