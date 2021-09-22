Daniel Craig: "Why Should A Woman Play James Bond?"

HQ

On September 30 is it finally time for No Time To Die to arrive at the cinemas in Europe. It was actually recorded beginning in 2018 and was supposed to be released last year - but then the pandemic happened. It is also Daniel Craig's farewell to the Bond character, and the speculations are running wild on who will be playing the British superspy (with a license to kill) next.

Some has suggested a woman or someone of colour this time, but not everyone is a fan of this idea. Like Daniel Craig himself. In an interview with Radio Times, he explains why:

"The answer to that is very simple. There should simply be better parts for women and actors of colour. Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?"

This is actually in line with what the long time James Bond series producer Barbara Broccoli said last year, speaking about this exact same topic. She motivated herself like this:

"He can be of any color, but he is male. I believe we should be creating new characters for women--strong female characters. I'm not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that."

Is Craig and Broccoli on to something, or should there be a switch of genders for James Bond?

