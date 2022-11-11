Daniel Craig was 'much happier' filming Glass Onion than Bond

HQ

Actor Daniel Craig has made no secret of the fact that although the role of Bond was the greatest experience of his life, it was also a heavy responsibility and a process that has taken a great deal of energy out of his life to complete.

Dave Bautista has recently described what it was like to work with him in the new Knives Out film Glass Onion compared to when they starred together in Spectre. The difference seems to be striking in terms of how much Craig enjoyed working. He told Entertainment Weekly:

"He was really put through it on Bond. You could feel that he was under a lot of pressure. He didn't seem like the happiest person on Bond, but on Glass Onion, it was the complete opposite. He was just so much fun, and he was always smiling and happy and interacted a lot more. On Spectre, there wasn't a whole lot of interaction with the whole cast. But Glass Onion was the complete opposite. We were always together. So, I got to know him better as a person and actually see him do his thing."

Craig has already said that as long as director Rian Johnson is involved and it's fun, he wants to continue to return as Benoit Blanc.