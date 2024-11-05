Daniel Craig wants to see Knives Out 3 in cinemas

HQ

With the way the industry is going now, putting films in cinemas doesn't seem to be the safest bet to make money. A lot of streaming companies like Netflix will grab a famous director, a huge cast, and draw in millions of viewers from the comfort of their home. However, there are still those who prefer a trip to the cinema, and Knives Out star Daniel Craig hopes that Netflix can accommodate a full theatrical release.

Speaking to Variety, Craig said: "Hopefully, Netflix will push it out a bit, and people will get to see it. The people I speak to — the fans, I suppose — all they want to do is take their families and go see it at the cinemas. That's all they want to do. Hopefully we can give them that experience."

The original Knives Out became a hit in cinemas, grossing over $300 million for Lionsgate, and the second film was a mega success on Netflix, but it was only put in theatres for a week. We'll have to see what Netflix's plans are for a theatrical release closer to the time of the film's launch, which is set for next year.