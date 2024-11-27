Daniel Craig reveals the surprising pop star he admires

HQ

While many dream of celebrity, there are some downsides to everyone knowing your name. You don't have privacy, and are often seen as more of a doll that needs to always act in a certain way with a big smile. The money helps, and makes it worth it for a lot of people, but someone who has been challenging the notions of celebrity this year is Chappell Roan, and the pop star has drawn the admiration of one more tenured famous face.

Particularly, we're speaking about Daniel Craig, who shared praise for Chappell Roan in a new interview with the New York Times. "Celebrity kills you ... it's a terrible, terrible thing that can happen and I think you've got to really fight against all of the things that it throws in your face," he said. "I really admire the guts to say those things."

Roan has been open about her views on toxic fans and paparazzi, even going so far as to confront the latter at events after being shouted at by photographers. The pop star has seen a rocket strapped to her in recent times, and while that certainly comes with its upsides, she's not afraid to bring up the downsides either.

