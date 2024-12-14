Daniel Craig reflects on James Bond, Stephen Spielberg, and the pressures of fame

HQ

Daniel Craig recently opened up about his career during a conversation at the BFI in London, reflecting on his iconic role as James Bond. While Craig admitted he loved playing 007, he also revealed the emotional toll it took on him and his family, stating that the fame was "difficult" for everyone involved.

He also recalled his time working with Steven Spielberg on the film Munich, describing the experience as "terrifying." Craig remembered Spielberg's minimalist approach to direction, which made the pressure even greater. "You just have to do it," Craig laughed, recalling the intimidating first shot on set.

Currently promoting his new film Queer, Craig also shared his excitement over a recent Golden Globe nomination, while teasing his return as Detective Benoit Blanc in Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel.

Where would you like to see Daniel Craig next?