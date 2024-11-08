Daniel Craig on who should be the next James Bond: "I don't care"

Ever since Daniel Craig ended his tenure as 007 by appearing in No Time to Die in 2021, we've been eagerly awaiting news about who the next James Bond will be. Amazon MGM Studios and the producer extraordinaire Barbara Broccoli has been in absolutely no rush to get this job done, which is why, over three years later, we're still completely in the dark about the next era of 007.

And clearly this indecision is taking its toll on Craig, who is obviously very tired of being asked the question about who he'd like to succeed him as 007. This was apparent in a new interview with Variety during the Queer press tour, where he was filming alongside co-star Drew Starkey.

When asked about the next Bond, Craig hilariously and simply replied: "I don't care".

Hopefully we'll know more about the next 007 in 2025 at the latest, with yours truly hoping that Slow Horses' Jack Lowden gets a crack at the role.