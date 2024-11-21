Daniel Craig in talks to play Sgt. Rock in upcoming movie

The odds are that you are not very familiar with the DC character Sgt. Rock. He made his debut in the late 1950s and was a hero during World War II, but has since been used in more modern contexts with the likes of Batman and the Suicide Squad.

Now he is set to make the leap to the big screen and possibly James Gunn's DC Universe, where he might be played by none other than Daniel "007" Craig, who is reportedly in talks about the role at the moment. The film will be directed by Luca Guadagnino, who previously worked with Craig on the movie Queer (opening in a week). Screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes, who also wrote Queer, is confirmed to write the script.

If Sgt. Rock will be part of the DCU is still unknown and it could possibly be a standalone movie. When it actually gets released remains to be seen.

DC Comics

Thanks Deadline