Daniel Craig describes filming Quantum of Solace as "a fucking nightmare"

Many would say that Quantum of Solace is by far the weakest of the modern Bond films, and it doesn't seem like Daniel Craig himself has much love for it either. No, rather the opposite, because in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter he describes the filming as "a fucking nightmare".

Craig then went on to describe how they didn't have a finished script and that the film really should have been delayed.

"We probably should never have gone and started production, but we did. I ended up writing a lot of that film — I probably shouldn't really say, and I do not want a credit, it's fine — but we were in that state because that's what we're allowed to do. I was allowed to work. Under WGA rules we were allowed to work with a director and write scenes. But there's some amazing stunt sequences in that, and I'm still bearing the pins to prove it, so in that sense there's a lot of great stuff in it, but it just didn't quite work. The storytelling wasn't there. And that's the abject lesson: going to start a movie without a script, it's just— Not a good idea."

