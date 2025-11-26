Dani Moonstar headlines their first ever solo comic book series this March

HQ

This coming March, Marvel comic book readers will be able to experience a first, as mutantkind's Dani Moonstar is set to headline their first ever solo comic book run. Set to be known simply as Moonstar, the comic will be a part of the Shadows of Tomorrow era of X-Men storytelling, and it will be a five-issue run that's coming from Magik writer Ashley Allen and Astonishing X-Men Infinity Comic's artist Edoardo Audino.

As for what this story will look to tell, we're promised a supernatural adventure that sees Dani hunting down a legendary weapon that can suck out the souls of those it is used against. The official synopsis explains:

"When an ancient, soul-sucking weapon is set loose, it's up to Dani to track it down! But the weapon's deadly wielder won't make it easy for her. After recent tragedies, can Dani trust herself to save those closest to her? Or will her self-doubts lead to even more bloodshed?"

The aim for this comic is to position Moonstar "for an even brighter future, setting the character up for future stories in the Marvel Universe." As for the exact launch date, it will start selling on March 4 with the first issue and with more set to follow afterwards. You can see the cover art for the first chapter below.

