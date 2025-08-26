Dani Ceballos keen on a move to Marseille, but depends on Real Madrid now

HQ

With the final days of the summer transfer market, a new situation has arisen surrounding Real Madrid: Dani Ceballos wants to leave right now. While the midfielder has rarely enjoyed regular minutes with the team, he was used quite frequently by Ancelotti. Xabi Alonso, however, only used as a substitute in the first two matches of LaLiga, a combined total of four minutes of playtime.

Then, after his match last Sunday with Real Madrid, a 3-0 win to Oviedo where he entered in the 87th minute, he posted "Last Dance" on Instagram.

It's clear that the 29-year-old footballer, at Real Madrid since 2017 with a two-year loan to Arsenal in between, is not a priority for Alonso, and in numerous timed Ceballos has expressed his desire to return to Real Betis, his original team. However, it's been reported that Olympique Marseille is the club most interested in the player.

An offer was not made as of writing, but Fabrizio Romano recently posted that Ceballos is interested in the offer from France, and now it's up to Real Madrid. If they were to sell him, Xabi Alonso has requested a new midfielder, but time is running out as summer transfer market ends in less than a week... which may mean that Alonso will pick one from Real Madrid young academy, Thiago Pitarch. We will monitor the situation...